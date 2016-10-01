Women’s hockey splits series with Merrimack

St. Cloud State University would be looking for the sweep of Merrimack College and the beginnings of a win streak.

The first period was played at a fast place. The Huskies forecheck was unrelenting creating plenty of scoring chances, but Warriors goaltender Lea-Kristine Demers was a brick wall denying the Huskies of a goal. Taylor Crosby was just as good, shutting the door time after time en route to 10 first period saves.

It was alumni day for the Huskies. After the first period some of the best members of the past 30 women’s hockey teams were brought onto the ice and honored with a highlight video.

The Huskies would start the second period on the penalty kill. It was a little tic-tac-goal action for the Warriors. Jessica Bonfe would cycle the puck behind the net to Mikyla Grant-Mentis and she would fire a centering pass to Katelyn Rae on the doorstep of Crosby who would tap it in to break the scoreless tie.

The deficit wouldn’t last for long. Julia Tylke did her best Superwoman impression and knotted things up at one. Tylke would force a turnover in the Huskies defensive zone and would fly through the neutral zone. She would fire a shot through the wickets of the defender and the puck would slide five hole on Demers to make the score one all.

A hooking penalty on Brittney Anderson would give the Warriors another power play chance and they would convert. Huskies forward Ivy Dynek would attempt to clear the zone, but Merrimack would keep the puck in Husky territory. The shot would beat Crosby high and the Warriors would recapture the lead, with the goal belonging to Bonfe assisted by Grant-Mentis.

The score would stay 2-1 after two in favor of Merrimack.

The first period would remain remain scoreless until the final minutes, when SCSU would pull Crosby down just one, but Merrimack would add two empty net goals at the end of the game and the Huskies would lose by a final of 4-1. Rae would be the hero for the Warriors being the owner of both empty net goals to get the hat trick.

St. Cloud would split the season series with Merrimack and the loss would drop their record to 1-3, 0-2 in the WCHA. Next up for the Huskies is a home series against the University of North Dakota.