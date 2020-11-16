Women’s hockey season opener delayed again

Women’s hockey will have to wait for COVID-19 protocols before taking the ice. Photo courtesy of Huskies Athletics.

St. Cloud State University has paused all women’s ice hockey team activities due to multiple COVID-19 positive tests in the program.

The announcement was made Nov. 15 at 2:04 p.m. on the athletics website and sent out via email.

The cancellation was made after a total of eight positive COVID-19 tests, on the morning of Nov. 15, within the women’s hockey program over the past nine days.

With the “pause in the program” for the week of Nov. 15, the women’s hockey home opener, scheduled for Nov. 20 and 21 against Bemidji, has been postponed.

“The decision was made after consultation with Head Athletic Trainer Julie Alexander, Coach Steve Macdonald, SCSU administration, public health guidelines and in coordination with the WCHA and leadership at Bemidji State,” Heather Weems, Director of Athletics at SCSU, said. “While we share the disappointment of everyone involved, the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the opposing team is our top priority.”

The report then goes on to state that student athletes who meet the criteria for mandatory quarantine, will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

COVID-19 testing for student athletes will continue throughout the season.

No make-up dates for the Bemidji series have been set at this time.

St. Cloud State’s Women’s Hockey team has their next scheduled series on Nov. 27 and 28 at home against Minnesota State University – Mankato.

