Women’s hockey continues to find success

The St. Cloud State University Women’s Hockey team is well underway with the start of their 2016-2017 season. This is the third season the team has been led by Head Coach Eric Rude, and the team has been on the uphill climb.

Maddie Dahl, a transfer from Union, would be the first in line to fight for the starting job as goaltender. Opening night, Dahl ended up letting 6 shots go past her. Despite being shut out at home by Wisconsin in their first game of the season, the Huskies did not give up the fight. The second night they put up a battle that the Badgers may not have expected. With sophomore Taylor Crosby in net who put up 52 saves, it became a close game. It wasn’t until the third period where the game would be decided and Wisconsin would sweep the series with a 4-2 win.

Freshman Janine Alder, who was on the roster for the 2014 Winter Olympics and came home with a bronze medal, would play the third game of the season against Merrimack College. Alder posted 24 saves on the night and was able to claim her first collegiate win, with SCSU taking the 4-2 win over Merrimack. A huge offensive component in this win was sophomore Julia Tylke, who had a pair of goals on the night.

In round two of the series against Merrimack, penalties would be the downfall for the Huskies. Merrimack scored two power play goals on SCSU, and it would be too much for the Huskies to bounce back from. Tylke would score the only goal for the cardinal and black on the evening, and SCSU would fall 4-1.

The No. 7 ranked University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks came to town for SCSU’s week three matchup, and they would not be able to put much past goaltender Alder as they had one goal on the night. One of the biggest factors was the Huskies power play, as they had five chances to gain the lead, but were never able to capitalize. SCSU fell at home 1-0 for the second straight game.

In night two of play against the UND, SCSU was still testing the waters with which goaltender they were going to go with for the season. Crosby started the night, but suffered a concussion and exited the game. Alder took her place, and stopped all 21 shots that came her way. The Huskies offense found a way to ignite that evening, and the line that was formed with Alyssa Erickson, Julia Tylke, and Brooke Kudirka stole the show. Erickson and Tylke each posted a goal and an assist on the evening, as Kudirka contributed an assist. Huskies took the 3-2 win over the Fighting Hawks.

The women Huskies are currently on a bye week, but look to continue their success as they head down to Mankato on Oct. 21.

