Women’s Basketball heads back to NCAA tournament

Caitlyn Peterson warms up before the big game. Photo courtesy of Kelsey Whaley

The St. Cloud State University Huskies have had an amazing season so far in 2021. This could mostly be due to the fact that their 2020 season was cut short right when they hit a hot streak. They weren’t able to compete in the NCAA tournament last year due to the pandemic, so they have unfinished business they’d like to complete. They’ve worked hard to get back to where they were last year.

Heading into the NSIC tournament, St. Cloud boasted a 10-4 record. Huge wins came during the season with a win against undefeated Duluth and a sweep of Bemdiji State. The Huskies proved they were able to play with the best of the best.

With the regular season over, the Huskies had their postseason ticket clenched with a #2 seed/rank in the NSIC North. The tournament would be a combination of the top four teams in the North and South regions, and many teams would battle it out for #1. St. Cloud would need a solid showing in the tournament, otherwise their 10-4 record might not be solid enough to get into the NCAA’s.

The Huskies played in the first around against the #3 seed MSU-Mankato. This game was pretty heavily dominated by Mankato in the first, but the Huskies regained their strength and rallied hard to chip away at the lead to win the game 70-68. This just showed that the cardinal and black can have up and down moments, but they can pull it together when they need to.

The next round would be harder, against #1 seed in the South – Augustana. The Vikings were looking to win this game to hopefully get their own bid to the NCAA’s, but the Huskies wouldn’t give up the win easily. The women were able to lead most of the game, but had a rough period. Between the highs and lows, they would still come out with another close win 72-68

The next round would be for the NSIC title against rivals UMD. The Bulldogs were coming in from a hot season. They were undefeated until splitting the weekend with St. Cloud State back in the regular season. This game though, would be dominated by the Bulldogs. UMD would clinch the 1st place title with 67-55 win.

After the NSIC tournament and the Huskies 2nd place finish, they played the waiting game. Nothing was written in stone as to whether or not they’d get a bid to the NCAA tournament. It was fairly obvious that Duluth would be a unanimous choice to get in, but any other NSIC teams weren’t shoe-ins. St. Cloud boasted a 12-5 record overall, but teams like Augustana also were vying for a chance at the national stage.

This past Sunday the selection show happened for the NCAA tournament. The Huskies did it again. They were able to sneak into the Central Bracket as the #5 seed. The only other NSIC team to punch a slot was UMD, with teams like Augustana not making the cut.

The Huskies are set to start their NCAA postseason against #4 seed Central Missouri on Friday at 6pm. If the Huskies were to win, they’d play again on Saturday against #1 seed Fort Hays State. The other side of the bracket has UMD playing Emporia State, with the winner of that match playing Nebraska-Kearney. The winner of the Central Region will go on to the Elite Eight.

The Huskies have unfinished business. They’re ready to take on any team in their way. They’ll look to their key players Tori Wortz, Brehna Evans, and Nikki Kilboten to lead the way. It’ll be up to the players and fate to decide what’s next.

Sydney is a Mass Communications major with a focus in Creative Media Production and a minor in Writing & Rhetoric Studies and will be graduating in Spring of 2021. Sydney is UTVS News Director and the music director at KVSC. She is also a nationally qualified speaker on the speech and debate team. In her free time she loves to play music, watch SCSU hockey games, and play dorky video games with her friends. Connect with her on social media @sydneyisawolf.

