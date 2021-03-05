Women on Wednesday hosts another webinar: How technology is used to abuse

The webinar, “Sexual & Domestic Violence Goes Digital: How Technology is Used to Abuse” is a part of the Women’s Center Spring 2021 series called “2021 Vision: Inspiring Intersectional Feminist Futures”. Photo courtesy of the Women’s Center

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Women’s Center held a virtual webinar session called “Sexual & Domestic Violence Goes Digital: How Technology is Used to Abuse”. The webinar was about how abusers use dating applications and social media to groom and gain access to victims.

Director of Organizational and Staff Development at Standpoint Thi Synavone presented the topic at the webinar. Standpoint is an organization in St. Paul of attorneys and advocates that serve survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. A recording of the webinar is not available online, but Rebecca Kotz, Gender Violence Prevention Program Coordinator and Assistant Director of the Women’s Center, provided information on what was discussed during the webinar.

“What we have been hearing a lot from students and community members is that abusers are using technology to monitor and use surveillance to stalk victims whether it’s through social media, locations, tagging,” said Kotz.

The webinar talked about how technology has made it a lot more difficult for survivors to maintain distance from abusers. A tactic for an abuser in a relationship to gain power and control is by forcing the person that they’re in a relationship with to give them their passwords to their email, social media sites, apps, and phone.

Another topic that the webinar tackled was doxxing, when a person publishes someone else’s private information publicly.

“Sometimes this happens in cases of trafficking as a retaliation when a victim goes to report violence or trafficking that they experience,” said Kotz.

Doxxing involves an abuser publicly posting a victims phone number, address, and contact information so that other people can stalk and harass them. This can also happen to people who speak out on social media, such as advocates for social justice and feminism. Doxxing can be used as a way to silence activists.

“In our session with Thi Synavone she shared that 97 percent of abuse victims had experienced digital abuse online or through technology,” said Kotz. This statistic is from a survey conducted by the Safety Net Project.

Some tips to stay as safe as possible from abusers who misuse technology include avoiding sharing passwords with people and not including any personal information in usernames such as birthdays or names. You can also use strong passwords and make sure to not use the same password for multiple sites.

Kotz also said when you’re interacting with someone new online make sure to do an internet search of that person. You can also do a reverse search of people’s photos to make sure they are not using a stock photo. If you’re meeting with someone from online for the first time make sure to meet up with them at a public place. Bring your phone and make sure it’s fully charged.

You can also put a Google alert on your name. This makes sure that you are alerted if anyone posts content about you. There is a service called Google Timeline, so if anyone has access to your Google account they can see every place you’ve gone to. Abusers have used this to track other people’s locations. However, no matter how many cautions people do or do not take, technology is never completely safe.

“It’s important that people know if this has happened to you that this is not your fault,” said Kotz.

The Women’s Center has a lineup this month of webinars discussing environmental and climate justice, police accountability, and feminist and gender issues. There’s information about this on the Women’s Center website. If anyone has experienced any type of gender based violence the Women’s Center offers resources for victims of sexual and domestic violence, stalking, and harassment.

“We have advocates that can help survivors of violence and trauma, we can help with safety planning, academic accommodations, and if people are interested in reporting on campus or off campus to police or our Title IX office,” said Kotz.

