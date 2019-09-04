Wizarding Night at Case-Hill and Shoemaker hall bring the Harry Potter world back to life

Tuesday night was no regular night at the Case-Hill residence hall on campus; it was something much more magical. An event sponsored by Warner Bros. Consumer Products, The Back to Hogwarts Celebration, a Harry Potter themed event that took place with no shortage of spells and wonder.

The celebration included activities like puzzle building, jelly bean tasting, arts and crafts and all sorts of mini games throughout the night. There were also giveaways every five minutes meaning lots of prizes were given out such as keychains, Funko Pops, jewelry and some quality blankets for the dorm room.

The event was very relaxed, just a calm social gathering for college students that enjoy Harry Potter. The movie was played at a nice volume to where you could still watch the movie but also talk to the person next to you and carry on a conversation. Everything was spaced out so nothing was too close to each other, the Lego building mini game was far away from the Scrabble so paying attention to the words was easy to accomplish.

Residential Life was what helped get the event started but a special thanks to Breianna Ribble who really helped the Harry Potter night onto its feet. Ribble is an ambassador from Riddle & Bloom, a company dedicated to help put on events all across college campuses.

“While I wasn’t too big into Harry Potter as a kid, after my study abroad trip to Europe I really got hooked,” Ribble stated looking around the lobby room, “I am very happy with this turn out and I really hope we can get more events like this to go on around campus.”

Case-Hill was not the only location hosting this event, down the street Shoemaker residence hall was celebrating the same party. Ribble also noted that because of Labor Day weekend a lot of the social media reach out was missed due to many students going home for the semester. “It was unfortunate timing that we couldn’t spread more awareness but we still had a great turn out.”

Riddle & Bloom did help Residential Life plan for the event but it was Warner Bros. Consumer Products that brought all of the merchandise to giveaway. Ribble noted that everything in the room for decorating came in a giant crate with directions on how to display and what prizes were meant to give out and rules to each mini game available.

The event for some students was an introduction to the world of Harry Potter, some students had no idea what was going on but wanted to participate regardless of the topic.

“I’ve never seen a Harry Potter movie before or really understand what goes on in that world,” junior Samantha Tschepen stated, “But events like this would help me get into it.” Tschepen also said she would love to see more events take place with different themes and that the variety would help her find something new to get into.

“I would say I am a moderate fan of Harry Potter,” Ian Bagge said who was working at the event, “I think events like these are a lot of fun and I would work more of them in the future.” Bagge enjoyed the socializing aspect of the gathering with everyone getting together and enjoying something they like. “I hope the next one of these that they do is Star Wars themed, that would be the best.”

It is unknown as of now whether Residential Life and Riddle & Bloom will collaborate on another sponsored event like the Back to Hogwarts Celebration, but if it were to happen, the limits to themes are not as spellbound as they seem to be.

Matt is currently a junior at St. Cloud State University and is majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, he is the current Editor in Chief of the University Chronicle. Matt enjoys movies, music, fashion, and bringing joy to the entire staff.

