Winter has come for Westeros

This season of “Game of Thrones” shaped up to be one of the best within the seven-season series. It’s the penultimate season, in which the fate of Westeros will be decided.

This season featured the return of series regulars Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, and Kit Harrington in their respective roles as Tyrion, Jaime, and Cersei Lannister, Danaerys Targaryen, and Jon Snow. They team up with all of the supporting characters fans have come to love over the course of the series.

Emilia Clarke has voiced her intent on leaving the show once the final season has finished, and she will not be present for any prequels or sequels, that will inevitably follow the series conclusion.

This season picked up after the events of the season six finale. Cersei’s been crowned queen, Danaerys has set sail for Dragonstone with the intent of retaking her rightful place on the Iron Throne, and Jon has retaken Winterfell from the Boltons.

Action and drama are abound in this season with Cersei waging war on Danaerys’ invasion, along with the various fights that happen throughout the season’s progression. Fans are also ever presently aware of the threat of the dangerous Night King and his looming armies of the undead. It’s like a constant state of tension knowing what is brewing beyond the wall.

Everyone got the shock of a lifetime when Jon’s true parentage was revealed. It turns out he’s actually the trueborn son of Prince Rheagar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. This came as a shock to some, as it was previously believed that Rheagar had kidnapped and raped Eddard Stark’s sister, sparking Robert’s Rebellion that toppled the Targaryen dynasty.

The show also dropped another bombshell during its season finale by revealing that Cersei is pregnant with Jaime again. Many people do not think that her child will survive childbirth, as a prophecy about her states that she was only destined to have three living children. With this fact, it is safe to assume that her child will likely be stillborn in the next season, and grief and sorrow will push her over the edge into madness. It’s a perfect parallel to Aerys Targaryen’s fall from power due to his madness.

Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke shined throughout the season. Their characters worked especially well together this season. Fans could also sense the growing divide between Jaime and Cersei, with Jaime regretting his part in her rise to power. It is also the first season in which fans realize that Danaerys’s dragons are not immortal, and this culminates with the death of her dragon Viserion at the hands of the Night King.

The season ends with the beginning of a snowfall in Kings Landing; an ominous sign of what is to come in the next season. The season also ended with the Night King destroying East Watch By-The-Sea with the undead Viserion and the dead marching across the wall into the Seven Kingdoms. In an interview, Kit Harrington described season eight as “a bloodbath,” leading many to believe that a lot of major battles and events will take place next season. Some have even speculated that a few major characters might meet their ends in the final season.