Will Black Friday still be a sensation like in the past?

With Black Friday moving online it will not be a crazy in-person event this year. Photo credit: Sarah Bunich

Black Friday, the big day for shopping is not going to be the same this year for people who love the thrill of getting deals. With this being one of the biggest days for major retail stores these changes are important to them because Black Friday being one of the biggest revenue days for companies.

For the big-name companies, these changes have been made to make sure consumers are safe and still able to get the same deals they look forward to every year. A lot of stores are moving a lot of their sales online and for multiple days. Walmart as a company will be having an event online for Black Friday that will go on for three days instead of one.

“This reinvented Black Friday experience will offer customers the retailer’s best prices of the season on the most sought-after items on 2020 holiday wish lists during three separate savings events across the month of November.” shared Walmart in a press release.

Online deals for Black Friday is not a new thing for businesses to be doing. But moving a majority of the deals online is something new for businesses especially the big name ones. Consumers are in favor of this happening but it is taking away one thing some people do as a tradition each year. On the other hand, it also gives the retail workers a break from the craziness that comes with Black Friday.

“I am going to miss going and waiting to get into the stores with family,” Meghan Brown said. “With my experience working Black Friday, I feel like a lot of employees will not miss it that much this year.”

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...