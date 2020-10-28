What seniors need to know about applying for graduation

A graduate standing with Harry the Husky. Photo courtesy of the School of Public Affairs

If you are a senior planning to graduate in the spring, you need to make sure that you submit your application for graduation. It is recommended that students apply for graduation a semester before they are expected to finish their degree requirements. In order to submit your application, you must be formally admitted to your major(s) and minor(s).

When filling out the application you must verify your personal information such as: your full legal name, the address your diploma will be sent to, your completion term and year, your major(s) and minor(s), and when you plan on participating in the commencement ceremony.

“The biggest challenge is making sure students submit their application at least a semester before they plan to graduate,” Sampada Lehman, who works in the Office of Records and Registration, said.

She wanted to highlight that it is very important for students to check their DARs and make sure it is complete.

“If their DARs is complete they will graduate on time,” Lehman explained.

If it is a small issue or requirement it can usually be easily fixed. However, for large issues and major requirements there is not much else to do, but wait another semester. If there are problems with your application or if you submit an application and then unexpectedly have to stay an extra semester, your application can be moved to another term. Refunds can be submitted if needed. Lehman would like to encourage students to apply as early as they can.

Once your application is submitted, you’ll receive an evaluation of your individual degree requirements via your school email. The email is also sent to your advisors listed on your DARs. This will give you the information you need to resolve any necessary issues before graduation. There is a $30 processing fee for your application. This fee is applied to your student account once you submit your application. Schedule a meeting with your advisor before applying to ensure that your academic requirements will be met by the term you plan to graduate.

“I always check my DARs at the beginning of each semester, but I haven’t looked at it recently, Jacinda Phan, a senior at SCSU, said. “I should probably double check that everything is on track for me.”

It seems that most students aren’t sure how to apply and how easy it is.

“I actually don’t [know how to apply],” said Phan, “I guess I’ve just never had to think about it much until this year, and now I just keep forgetting that it’s coming up soon.”

Students can apply for graduation on the University’s website.

