Weekend Recap: Home cooking continues

Friday:

In what is seeming to be a recurring theme for the #2/3 St. Cloud State Huskies, they would be working from behind early against the #13/15 Boston College Eagles’ first-ever trip to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

After falling behind in both games against Alaska-Fairbanks in the previous weekend, the Huskies would find themselves facing a 2-0 deficit in the second against the Eagles after a power play goal in the first from Logan Hutsko just six minutes into the first frame and another goal from Christopher Brown four minutes into the second period.

The second goal finally woke the Huskies up as freshman forward Kevin Fitzgerald got St. Cloud on the board midway through the second period for the first collegiate goal of his career.

Just a minute and a half later, sophomore forward Jack Poehling knotted his third goal of the season to tie things up at two a piece, which would be the score heading into the third and final frame.

Jack Ahcan played hero for the Huskies on this day and it was the fourth straight game a blueliner for the Huskies scored the game winner on his goal at 7:18 of the third on the power play. Also on the goal, freshman forward Blake Lizotte would get an assist for his first collegiate point.

On the power play once again, junior forward Robby Jackson fired a laser on a wrist shot to beat Boston College net-minder Ryan Edquist to add some insurance for the Huskies and make the score 4-2.

That wasn’t it for the cardinal and black as sophomore forward Nick Poehling fired on an empty net to score St. Cloud’s fifth unanswered goal and they went on to win 5-2 for their third straight comeback victory.

Boston College came into the game with a perfect 10 for 10 on the penalty kill, but after taking nine penalties in this one St. Cloud capitalized on two to ruin the unblemished penalty kill of the Eagles.

SCSU outshot BC 47-20 on the day, including 19 in the final frame.

Jeff Smith moves to 3-0-0 on the year.

Saturday:

Looking for their first 5-0 start since 2001, the Huskies got the party started quickly for a change as three first period goals would be all the Huskies would need on the day.

Jack Poehling kept the power play momentum going for St. Cloud when just 55 seconds into the game Boston College’s sophomore defenseman Luke McInnis was called for a 2:00 tripping minor and Jack Poehling put the biscuit in the basket for an early 1-0 lead for the Huskies, assisted by Ahcan, and Ryan Poehling who now has a point in all five Huskies games to start the year.

Ryan Poehling wasn’t done having fun just yet as his goal at 12:47 would be the game winning goal ending the streak of four straight game-winning goals from a defenseman.

After leading the Huskies with 14 goals last season, junior forward Mikey Eyssimont finally got the monkey off his back and tallied his first goal of the season at 19:30 of the first on the power play.

David Hrenak had a shutout going midway through the third but JD Dudek got the Eagles on the board at 13:45 and the Huskies would hang on to win 3-1.

The Huskies were 5 for 5 on the penalty kill and after going 2 for 4 on the power play, they had two power play goals for the second game in a row.

With a point in every game this season, junior defenseman captain Jimmy Schuldt leads the team with 10 points (4 goals and 6 assists).

With the win, St. Cloud moves to 5-0-0 for the first time since 2001.

St. Cloud gets a bye week this weekend and will welcome the University of Minnesota-Duluth to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center Nov. 3 and 4.

Photo courtesy of St. Cloud State Athletics