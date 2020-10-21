Want to play ‘Disco Elysium’? Well now you can as a Game Boy game

The title screen of Disco Elysium: Game Boy edition. Photo credit: Colin Brannan

“Disco Elysium” received critical acclaim last year, receiving several 9/10 reviews, being nominated for the Nebula Award for Best Game Writing, and receiving the DICE Award for Outstanding Achievement in Story.

Unfortunately, the game comes with a hefty $27 price tag on steam ($40 while not on sale, both very steep prices for an indie game).

To celebrate it’s one-year anniversary, an enterprising fan has made part of the game playable for no charge, with just one catch – he’s made it playable as a Game Boy game.

The game was made by “Disco Elysium” fan Colin Brannan with a program called GB studio, which allows users to create a real Game Boy game using the program’s design interface. The Game Boy port allows you to experience the opening sequence of the game in distinct 90’s game boy fashion.

In “Disco Elysium,” you play as a detective who wakes up in the city of Revachol with no recollection of who he is because of drug-induced amnesia. You are then tasked with solving a murder case. Unfortunately, the port lacks a soundtrack, only containing a few miscellaneous beeps.

You can play the game on your browser of choice, but for the best experience, Brannan recommends you download it. After downloading the .gb file, you can play it using a desktop game boy emulator like SameBoy or mGBA, or an android game boy emulator like My OldBoy. If you’re really deep into the retro gaming scene, you could even load the ROM file onto a flash-cartridge and play it on an original Game Boy.

“Disco Elysium” is currently available for PC and is in development for PS4, Switch, and Xbox One.

Brendan Janostin is a Mass Communications major with with a focus on Journalism and a minor in Political Science. Currently, he is the news editor of the University Chronicle. He enjoys fighting games, Star Trek, political analysis, and watching bad movies with his friends.

