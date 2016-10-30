Waiting in the wings

When Katie Fitzgerald, a former goaltender for the St. Cloud State women’s hockey team graduated, it was up in the air as to who would start in the net. Sophomore Taylor Crosby was on the roster waiting for an opportunity, while Madi Dahl was brought in as a transfer from Union, as well as freshman Janine Alder. Crosby did not start the first game between the pipes, but her opportunity would come the second game of the season, for the final game of the series against the number one ranked team in the nation, the Wisconsin Badgers; the game that would put the young goaltender on the map.

Crosby posted fifty-two saves in round two against the Badgers, and that performance did not go unnoticed. “I thought that you could tell early on that she was tracking the puck into her body, and under control instead of stabbing things. She was very much in control, and did not give up many rebounds. I mean it was fifty-something shots and there weren’t very many second opportunities,” said head coach Eric Rude. For Crosby, the key to making it through the matchup was to take the game one play at a time.

“I like to play every five minutes of a period, so once the five minutes is up in that first period then you move to the next five, and if you get scored on then you just kind of let it go, so that was my philosophy going into that game, but overall I think I just had a lot of fun,” said Crosby.

Despite falling to the Badgers 4-2, the game was not only a stamp on her career, but a chance to prove to herself that she was capable of being the protector of the net for St. Cloud State. “I think this was kind of my redemption because I knew I had something to offer but I never really had the chance to, so it was obviously an opportunity and I wanted to kind of take that and own it,” said Crosby.

Crosby’s journey to St. Cloud State was not always a clear path. When the coaching staff for the Huskies found out about her, she became an unfamiliar, but hopeful face. “Our staff didn’t know her as a goaltender, we talked to a lot of people and a lot of the things they talked about we liked, and we thought they were good qualities in a goaltender and she ended up transferring in,” said Rude.

The decision to bring Crosby onto the team has appeared to be the right one. Husky fans will continue to see what she brings to the women’s hockey team over the next couple years.