Wahlin showing success early on

Freshman forward Jake Wahlin is proving that he is a key to success for the Huskies early on this season. For many athletes at this stage in their career, they are usually still trying to find their place on their team’s roster. In Wahlin’s case, it looks like he already did.

“He seems to be stepping into our lineup almost seamlessly right now with not a lot of hiccups in his game,” said Head Coach Bob Motzko.

“He works hard, he can skate, he wants the puck. There are some freshman tendencies that you’re going to have, but he’s a guy that knows the game and is going to make plays and we’re going to let him do that,” said Coach Motzko. When the Huskies traveled down to Mariucci Arena to take on the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, they didn’t start the game off strong. The Huskies were down 5-2 in the third period, but came back to tie the game with a minute left to spare to send the game into overtime. Someone needed to step up, and Wahlin rose to the challenge. He earned his second goal of the season, and came out in a big way. “I kind of blacked out, to be honest,” said Wahlin. “It was a really awesome experience, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the pass from Ahcan, a beautiful pass by him.”

Success isn’t unfamiliar to Wahlin. Back in the spring of 2016 when he was in the USHL playing for the Tri-City Storm, he helped his team win the Clark Cup.

“I think we were picked 15th out of 16 teams in the beginning of the season, so we were able to come up and prove the league wrong,” said Wahlin.

Wahlin shows no signs of slowing his game down, and in the matchup this past weekend against the University of Alabama-Huntsville, he tallied another goal onto his stat sheet. Photo by Maddie MacFarlane