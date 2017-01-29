University Chronicle takes home 11 awards at Minnesota award show

University Chronicle took home three-first place awards, four-second place awards and four-third place awards on Thursday evening at the Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA) Better Newspaper Contest awards in Bloomington.

“I’m incredibly proud of all the reporters, journalists, editors and staff who work at the University Chronicle every day to carry out its traditions and serve the surrounding communities,” former University Chronicle Editor-in-Chief, Alec Kasper-Olson said. “I think the recognition that was received from the Minnesota Newspaper Association speaks to the importance of the work being done at the Chronicle on a daily basis, not only to those involved at the organization but also to those outside of it.”

Among the colleges and universities who submitted to the Better Newspaper Contest, University Chronicle received the first-place award for their website, with a comment from the judges stating, “The design packs a punch. The stories, videos and images leave an impression.” They were also awarded first and second-place for Local Breaking News Coverage.

“The time and effort that the staff at the University Chronicle invest, speaks volumes to the importance of the content in which they are creating,” current Editor-in-Chief of the University Chronicle, Adam Farhat said.

The list of awards won are as follows:

1st place – Website: Jessie Wade

1st place – Local Breaking News: Sarah Rudlang, “Body confirmed of missing St. Cloud man”.

1st place – Photo Story: Maddie MacFarlane, “SCSU Men’s Hockey Photo Gallery – NCAA West Regional”.

2nd place – Local Breaking News Coverage: Jessie Wade, “SCSU President Potter dies in 1-694 crash”.

2nd place – Photo Story: Jessie Wade, “Skate Unity celebrates 10 years of giving back to the community”.

2nd & 3rd place – Best Use of Multimedia: Sarah Rudlang, “Protestors continue to fight for justice for Jamar Clark” and “While orange is in, brown is down for firearm season”.

2nd & 3rd place – Sports Photo: Maddie MacFarlane, “Huskies start season with big win over Concordia-St. Paul” and “St. Cloud State loses in a heartbreaker to St. Johns 80-83”.

3rd place – Human Interest Story: Sarah Rudlang, “Lost love letters result in happy ending”.

3rd place – Maddie MacFarlane: Sports Story, “Goaltender Charlie Lindgren having great success early on”.