Opinion: The Baha’i faith received worldwide attention

The local Baha’i community in St. Cloud, Minnesota organized a one of a kind anniversary for their faith. The Baha’i faith was founded in Iran around 1863 and the founder was Baha’u’llah whose name means the Glory of God. The event which was about Baha’u’llah’s 200th-year birth, got worldwide attention by government officials, such as Jimmy Carter, Theresa May and many more.

Baha’u’llah’s cornerstone teaching is about the promotion of the fundamental unity in all things. The religions of the past have prepared for a world that soon will be considered as one country and all humanity as its citizens. This is what Jesus Christ spoke of when He said, “Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.”

The basic principle of the faith is the oneness of humanity, the oneness of religion and the oneness of God. Also, God has sent to humanity teachings to guide and help us to advance civilization.

“All men have been created to carry forward an ever-advancing civilization,” Baha’u’llah said.

Approximately 30 people came to the event on Sunday, October 22, 2017. Some heard about the event through the St. Cloud Times and others through personal invitation.

There was a set up of posters and books about the life of Baha’u’llah and screening of a movie prepared for the event. The name of the movie is called “Light to the World” which was played a couple of times for different groups of individuals at the event. There were also a variety of different conversations that took place that was meaningful and centered around how we can all unite as communities throughout the world. The new contacts will be followed up and the community will be inviting each of them to another event so that the new ties of friendships become consolidated.

The teachings of the Baha’i faith taught me that developing my inner-character and inner-strength is important. For example, being kind, loving, truthful, faithful, knowledgeable and wise, generous and more, are qualities that I need to develop day-by-day and that these are going to be even more useful in the life after this plane of existence. Likewise, the qualities and characters cannot be built if I do not actually apply them in my daily interaction with people. So, being of service to others is key and if more people understand that they need to develop their inner-characters and doing that through being of service to others, then we can gradually heal the world as well.

Now, how the Baha’i faith has transformed my life is very difficult to describe fully in this article but I will share briefly. I am fortunate to say that exactly everything that is wrong with our current world, the teachings of the Baha’i faith stands in stark contrast with regards to its stupendous vision for humanity’s bright future. Exactly every single malady that anyone can diagnose from the world, whether if it is political, economic or religious, the teachings of the Baha’i faith prescribe a remedy to all of them and under one condition: That every one of us in the world today and in the years to come, apply the teachings of the Baha’i faith to our personal lives and to the life of society, otherwise the illness of the world will continue getting worse and more of us will have to suffer the consequences.

Therefore, I encourage everyone to learn about the Baha’i faith for themselves and to independently investigate the pearls of wisdom that they find in the teachings of Baha’u’llah, to also understand the true purpose of religion versus following the clergy’s, the priest’s or any religious leader’s limited interpretation of what the Holy Scriptures of previous faiths intended to say.

To learn more about the Baha’i faith go to this website: www.bahai.org

