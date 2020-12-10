Undefeated huskies suffer first loss

Huskies go down swinging in first loss of the season. Photo credit: Mark Kuhlmann

The undefeated #13 SCSU Huskies lost their first game of the season to the unranked Western Michigan University Broncos 2-1 on Dec. 9 in the Huskies’ fourth game of the NCHC pod in Omaha, Neb., and second game against Western Michigan.

Western Michigan opened the scoring with a goal by Josh Passolt at 11:06 of the first period. The goal was assisted by Jason Polin and Aidan Fulup.

The game remained scoreless and only three penalties were called from the remainder of the first period through the entire second period.

Early in the third period Western Michigan’s Brett Van Os scored to make it 2-0 Broncos.

The Huskies would eventually find the back of the net at 19:41 of the third period when defenseman Nick Perbix scored his second goal of the season making it 2-1. The goal was assisted by Sam Hentges.

SCSU was outshot 32-21 and David Hrenak took the loss despite making 30 saves in the contest.

The Huskies are back in action this Saturday, Dec. 12 at 4:05 p.m. in the NCHC pod against #1 North Dakota.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...