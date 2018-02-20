Does Trump understand Treason?

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump said Democrats were traitors for not standing and applauding him during the State of the Union address at a campaign-style rally in Ohio. This week, he has targeted the FBI (again) and declared that Special Counsel Mueller’s indictments of 13 Russians and one American vindicated him from any sort of collusion. This is yet another norm the President has broken, twisted, and destroyed. I am stunned, even with everything going on during Trump’s presidency, that such a thing is even conscionable.

I think it’s no secret that I’m a liberal Democrat, and I would never say the Republican Party itself is treasonous. I say they don’t understand the plight of the average American. I say that (at least today) they fail to understand the good that government can do. I say their policies and line of thinking are outside of the mainstream. But never traitors. Anyone who is focused on serving the public good, not their own power, is a patriot, regardless of their partisan stripe.

The crime of treason is the only crime defined in the Constitution. Article Three Section Three reads: “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the Testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.” In short: Congress must have declared war, someone must have given aid or comfort to the nation we are at war with, and at least two people must testify that they have observed that.

Of course, the colloquial “treason” means “working against the interests of the United States.” Spying for a foreign power during peacetime comes under several different statutes, including the Espionage Act, which many people (myself included) would call treasonous. It’s a truly horrific thing.

Leveling the charge of treason against a single individual is a grave matter. To marginalize an entire political party with that accusation simply because they would not clap is a move a dictator would make. I suppose that I shouldn’t be surprised, given Trump’s autocratic outbursts and mentality. Fascists and dictators have always known the best way to bring a population under control are to call opponents cowards and traitors, then jail the leaders.