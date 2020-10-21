Trump refused to digitally debate with Biden

The original advertisement for what was supposed to be the second Presidential debate. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Written by Garett Karnes

Debates have been a huge importance in U.S. history. From Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas debate to the first ever televised debate between John F. Kennedy vs. Richard Nixon. Presidential debate has placed a huge role in American politics.

Presidential debates are very helpful for us as Americans to get to know our presidents’ character and if you were an employer you wouldn’t make a hiring decision without interviewing them.

CNN research stated “pre- and post- debate surveys consistently shows that debates influence undecided and wavering viewers. It’s true that many voters use debates to confirm their vote choice, not to change it.” With the statement that CNN made, we can see that the undecided voter plays a major role in voting for the president and determine who our next president is going to be.

Let’s move on to the presidential debate that was supposed to happen on Oct. 15 in Miami. The first debate happened Sept. 29. Three days later President Trump tested positive for COVID-19. He was released from Walter Reed National Military Center on Oct. 5. Trump has said multiple times that he feels fine and healthy.

Shortly after the debate committee announced on Oct. 8 that for the health and safety of all involved that they should hold the debate virtually. Joe Biden’s campaign said that they would like to have it virtually because they worry about Bidens safety. Whereas Trump has mentioned multiple times that the debate should have been in person.

In President Trump’s first interview since his positive COVID-19 test, he told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Oct. 8 that he will not participate in the next debate due to the Commission on Presidential Debates announcing it will be held virtually. Which has been mentioned on many different outlets that Trump’s campaign had no say in the matter.

“The commission changed the debate style and that’s not acceptable to us,” shared Trump. “I’m not going to waste my time at a virtual debate.”

Biden too made his own statement that very same day.

“We don’t know what the president is going to do, he changes his mind every second so for me to comment on that now would be irresponsible,” Biden said. “I’m going to follow the commission recommendations.”

Though Trump made further comments stating that he wasn’t going to sit at a computer to debate, which he called “ridiculous.”

“They’re trying to protect Biden,” Trump said. “Everybody is.”.

The Hill mentioned Trump indicated the commission did not inform his campaign prior to the announcement that the debate will be held virtually and there are no exceptions. They made it health and safety a priority. As far as I have checked with credible sources there is no cases of outbreaks after the VP debates, at which they took many percussion’s.

After Trump balked at holding the debate virtually, Biden decided to schedule a town hall meeting to replace the debate and Trump did the same. This did help us see what our candidates were going to discuss about in their debate that was supposed to take place on Oct. 15.

Though each town hall was different, Joe Biden’s was more laid back and relaxed. Whereas Donald Trumps seemed that he was getting attacked by the moderator. Each moderator however did bring up great questions in the town hall meetings.

Biden was questioned why he has the green new deal on his website and endorses it, but when pressed, Biden stated that he doesn’t fully support the green new deal.

Trump’s question was “do you denounce white supremacy?” Trump did, denounce white supremacy at the town hall meeting multiple times.

Here is footage of Savannah Guthrie asking the same question, but in a couple of different ways.

Presidential Debates are essential for Americans, it helps all of us get to know who our candidates are and what they represent

