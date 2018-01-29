Trump and Obstruction of Justice… Are we nearing the end?

I can’t hold back any longer. I have deliberately held back from discussing the ongoing investigation into the President by Special Counselor Robert Mueller in any particular depth because there have been so many other things going on and this investigation is the least of my concerns. Alabama or any number of other things happening at the Federal level are much more important to me. Now, with a report being released that Trump wanted to fire the Special Counsel, I believe that we must speak candidly of this matter.

The appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller occurred after the President fired FBI James Comey. The President admitted he fired Comey over the Russia investigation in an interview with Lester Holt. That confession stunned the world and made Deputy Director Rod Rosenstein hire Mueller.

Since Mueller’s appointment, he has pursued key members of the Trump presidential campaign, including Paul Manafort, for money laundering and failure to comply with the Foreign Agents Registration Act. He also targeted Manafort’s right-hand man, Rick Gates, for more money laundering charges. The significance is this: both were very high ranking members of the President’s Campaign team and had connections to the Russian government and Russian organized crime. Beyond that, Mueller was sending a message to Washington: he would not be a “tame” Special Counsel. The FARA was designed to force Nazi lobbyists to register with the Government but has not been enforced with any consistency since the 1960s.

The report which came out last week showed the President wanted to fire Mueller in August. The only reason why Mueller was fired was due to the personal courage of White House Counselor Don McGahn, who said if the President wanted to fire Mueller, Trump would have to fire him first. It’s widely believed by a near-unanimous degree of legal and Constitutional scholars that firing Special Counselor Mueller would be an undeniable charge of obstruction of justice.

You see, my dear readers, it doesn’t matter if the President successfully obstructs justice. The Federal Statute regarding obstruction of justice (18 U.S. Code 1503) only says there must be an attempt to obstruct justice. At this point in time, simply based on what the media has reported, the President’s own words, and various leaks, I believe there is enough evidence to indict the President on these charges.

Obviously, with the degree of partisanship in Washington right now, there is no serious discussion of impeachment because there is no chance of success. After the midterms, if only the Democrats gain control of the House of Representatives, they should immediately carry out proposals which Robert Mueller will release after his investigation. It will then go to the Senate, where the Democrats have a slim but realistic chance of reclaiming the Senate majority.

Time will tell. Keep the faith, my fellow citizens. And get involved.