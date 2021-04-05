The University Library hosts a book club online

On Wednesday, March 24, a Husky Book Club meeting occurred over Zoom. Photo Courtesy of the University Library Student Advisory Board

The Husky Book Club held a meeting online discussing the book “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” by Cheryl Strayed. The event was hosted by the University Library Student Advisory Board.

“The book is about a woman who loses everything. Her mother passes away from cancer and she gets a divorce from her husband,” said Jessica Nelson, University Library Student Advisory Board member. “She realizes she needs a change in her life, so she decides to hike the Pacific Crest Trail.”

According to Nelson, the event was a one-time occurrence. Three students attended the online meeting who were not members of the board to discuss the book. The board originally received the books during the spring semester of 2020.

“We were going to do a book club with the president of the university (Robbyn Wacker), but she was too busy because of the pandemic,” said Nelson. “She also wasn’t able to attend this year, so they brought in the library dean.”

The dean of the university library is Rhonda Huisman. Nelson said that the meeting went well and that there was a large difference in age between the students, dean, and librarians. Despite the age gap, they all really enjoyed reading and discussing the book.

The University Library Student Advisory Board plans to have another Husky Book Club meeting about the same book next spring semester. They also hope to receive the rights to watch the movie.

Jessica is a Senior at St. Cloud State University and is a Mass Communications major with minors in Philosophy and Psychology. She works at a daycare and volunteers at the Tri-County Humane Society. She enjoys writing, movies, reading, and helping out whenever she can.

