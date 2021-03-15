The stars dazzle the 2021 Golden Globes from home

The Golden Globes recognize artists in a new way this year. Photo courtesy of the Golden Globes

Written by: Talia Reynero

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler rock the 2021 Golden Globes from California and New York. As always, Tina and Amy were comedic and used their platform to speak up about issues that a lot of people have been calling out. There were many great highlights from Sunday’s Golden Globes. One great highlight is Tina and Amy calling out the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) for their lack of representation in this year’s awards. The HFPA walked on state to assure everyone that they will be more inclusive from now on and show black and people of color in future ceremonies.

This year’s awards did not have actors present, but instead hosted to first responders and essential workers. All actors were present via Zoom and would go back and forth on actors speaking and laughing. Some of the most prevalent actors shown were Mark Ruffalo who won an award, Jason Sudeikis, Jason Bateman, Lin Manuel Miranda, and many more.

Mank, being the first movie to be tributed and hailed, featured Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, which was nominated for best motion picture. Along with that, Sunday nights Golden Globes featured many women and men of color presenting from both sides of the country. Some of the presenters were Salma Hayek, Sterling Knight, and Anthony Anderson as well as Keenan Thompson.

A tradition for the Golden Globes is to feature a tribute to someone who has made a difference in the industry. This year’s tribute goes to Norman Leer who is known for breaking boundaries with his creations. He’s known for showing issues that no one else would discuss and showing people of color in his stories.

Jane Fonda, a wonderful activist and actress received a Cecil B. DeMille Award. All her highlighted movies were presented to show her talent and achievement, including her activist achievement. They showed her Fire Drill Fridays marches, which is a march that she does to speak out on climate change and the environment. Many celebrities including Brie Larson, Ted Danson, Kerry Washington and Lavern Cox celebrated Jane Fonda and applauded her for all of her work. On stage, Jane Fonda thanks the association and speaks about being a community of story tellers. She went on to say that Nomadland, Minari, and other nominated movies opened her eyes and helped her feel closer and let her feel like she understood what it was like to be different.

It was a big night for “The Crown”. Gillian Anderson won Supporting Actress in a TV Show. Two of the other winners were Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor. Two of the actors are less known actors and got their big break on “The Crown”. “The Crown” had 15 total Nominations as well as seven wins.

“The Queens Gambit” was also a big win for Anya Taylor Joy who got a very deserving win. “The Queens Gambit” was a big hit in 2020. Another big win was for Chloe Zhao who is the first Asian woman to win the best Director award, which is a big win for people of color since few people of color were actually nominated in this year’s awards.

