The show must go on at the Husky Cinema

With limited on-campus activities and few in-person classes, it is safe to say this has most certainly not been a traditional year here at St. Cloud State University. In efforts to promote social distancing and an all-around healthy, COVID-19 free campus, the Husky Cinema came to a temporary halt, mid-November. But as COVID-19 health numbers continue to plummet, the four-month hiatus has ended.

The Husky Cinema reopened Feb. 24, showing the ‘70s classic musical, “Grease”. David McCandless, from the department of Campus Involvement said the movie was chosen from a recent student survey.

“There are not a whole lot of new movies available right now as most releases were pulled last year or are being shown concurrently on a streaming service,” said McCandless. “We tried newer movies in the fall, but attendance was low. We wanted to reach back a little further and find something that interested our students.”

Senior Kenny Johnson, says the Husky Cinema is popular amongst freshman students.

“It’s nice for students looking for something to do,” said Johnson. “Not to mention our vaccinations are already on the horizon which helps a lot.”

Andrea Gerrard, a UPB Coordinator who puts on the films, said she is excited to bring movies back to campus she is also currently seeking student groups who would like a 5-10 second spot for the pre-shows, which take place before each movie.

The theatre holds capacity for 168 viewers, but are now only allowing 33 viewers. Masks are required and seats are blocked off so physical distancing can be observed. Students must also present their daily “green screen,” from taking the self-assessment tool. Food and drinks are not allowed at this time to encourage consistent mask wearing.

Students interested in seeing a movie at the Husky Cinema check out the schedule on Huskies Connect.

