Tarantino’s 9th film ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ may be his most personal one yet

“I’d be safe and warm, if I was in LA.” The Mamas and The Papas’ lyric takes a very ominous tone as it plays over a neon bathed 1969 LA, in the shadow of the looming Manson murders. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is the 9th film from Quentin Tarantino. The writer/director loaded the movie with undoubtedly his most nostalgic work. Largely centered around the lives of Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Clint Booth (Brad Pitt), the movie follows our two guides around Hollywood, late in the decade of peace and love.

Tarantino has made his career on elevating pulpy subject matter to artisan levels. In his newest film, he continues this trend. Most of the movie is spent with Rick Dalton, a largely past his prime TV cowboy that also starred in a few action movies in his day. These are the types of stars Quentin grew up with, he was even named after a character on the show Gunsmoke. Tarantino uses the film to show us that these simpler films and TV shows have value in the history of the medium. He even goes out of his way to highlight the spaghetti western, a genre that Tarantino is famous for idolizing. However, this time the references are overt and personal, the cutaways feel like a window into Tarantino’s past. They’re entertaining and also a bit boastful, as there is likely no other working auteur who could pull it off.

After years of being in the business, Brad Pitt has still got it which is apparent in this film. He is the highlight of the movie, playing the deadbeat but loyal stunt double to Rick Dalton. One of the best parts of the movie involves a flashback to Clint Booth’s past. It provides background of the character, but more importantly, it’s a hilarious 10-minute sequence. Booth also acts as the audience’s window into the Manson Family, culminating in the film’s climax. He’s not the film’s main character but he’s the character you most want to spend time with. This is a role where Pitt’s best performances often occur. See his roles in the Ocean’s series and Inglorious Bastards. Also, I could watch a full movie simply about Booth’s life with his dog.

Tarantino, who moved to LA when he was a very young, sets the movie with immense attention to detail. The characters spend A LOT of time in cars blasting the radio. In the car, we hear a Quentin curated playlist of both 1960s jams and delightfully cheesy advertisements. Additionally, old Hollywood looks great and was built with loving nostalgia in mind. We’re shown LA as Quentin remembers it. There are hippies, hitchhikers, neon signs, and movie theaters everywhere. With Tarantino, nothing is an accident, so everything he shows he probably remembers vividly.

Late Tarantino has really leaned into the revisionist history genre, ever since the aforementioned Inglorious Bastards. This time, the Manson murders are the subject. The famous victim Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) is used as an emotional ploy. We’re meant to fall in love with her as we watch her gleefully play around the screen while knowing all too well her looming fate. That’s where I’m most interested in the movie’s setting. On the surface, the bright and iconic Hollywood is shown in all of its glory. However, you feel just beyond the horizon, the horror that will come to pass. It’s captivating as we grow fond of characters we know are in danger.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a wonderful movie-going experience that I’d recommend for your late summer consideration. The film also might contribute to the director’s goal of winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay so many times the award is renamed “The Quentin.” No one would be surprised if it did.

