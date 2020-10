The Johnny Holm Band headlined Summertime by George, a free concert and festival at Lake George in St. Cloud put on by the St. Cloud Rotary Club this Wednesday.

The event is part of a 12-week program every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lake George that will feature live music, food trucks, local vendors and a beer garden.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Please follow and like us:

Mark likes to drink with his dog while watching The Office. Mark has 86 Twitter followers. Please @ him. Phone: 347-469-7488 (Signal & WhatsApp) Email: mwasson.universitychronicle@gmail.com Secure email: markwasson@protonmail.com

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...