Students De-Stress With Pets

St. Cloud State University students gathered in the Atwood Memorial Center on Feb. 8 to de-stress with pets. The Tri-County-Humane Society brought in three dogs for students to pet and spend time with.

“It is so comforting to see the pets. I was so happy to see dogs, but it makes me miss my pets back home,” freshman Paige Jaeger said.

After two hours of de-stress time, the dogs returned to their home and the students returned to class. De-stress with pets will be available to students again closer to finals week. All photos by Chelsea Bauman.