Stearns History Museum brings history to life

The Stearns History Museum is holding a World War II living history event June 14 and 15 that will transform the museum grounds into a replica of what it was like both abroad and at home in 1945.

The event will feature re-enactors who will portray U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps personnel to show what day to day life was like for America’s fighting forces in the European and Pacific theaters along with the museum’s plaza set up to show attendees the American homefront.

“We’re verging on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. We just passed the 75th anniversary of D-day, it’s a momentous anniversary,” said Stearns History Museum Collections and Exhibits Curator Eric Cheever. “We are perfectly situated here on an 80-acre parcel, which lends itself particularly well to living history, which we have not done here.”

There will be equipment and tactical demonstrations of World War II vehicles and weapons (using blanks) — including a functioning M4 Sherman Tank.

“We’ve got these units that come in, and each unit portrays a different real organization that took part in World War II,” said Cheever.

Though, added Stearns History Museum Program Curator, Caitlin Carlson, the impression people should get is what it was like for the troops during everyday life.

“It’s not necessarily all about shooting off the weapons. What do they do in their downtime? What was camp life like?” said Carlson.

Camp life, according to Carlson and Cheever, included baseball games — an activity that the re-enactors will show the crowd.

Children will also have a plethora of activities during the two-day event including code-breaking, a food rationing game, a scrape drive scavenger hunt, an Army obstacle course and an arts and crafts station.

“We want to appeal to families. That’s one of our main goals as a museum is to get young families in here and kids love an obstacle course, kids love crafts and coloring and, and the home front was a big part of what St. Cloud or any town, did in the war,” said Carlson. “We want kids to get an idea of what they might be doing during that war in particular. They weren’t just sitting around waiting for people to come back. They were actively participating and collecting scrap or Victory Gardens or whatever and just helping out.”

The event will also feature presentations from Dave Kenney, author of Minnesota Goes to War, who will speak about the Minnesota home front, and Joe Storlien, professor of environmental science at St. John’s University, who will speak about Victory Gardens.

Both Carlson and Cheever said the museum would like to do future living history events but that it’s dependent on how the World War II experience this weekend goes.

“History can be dynamic. It’s not just going in there and looking at a display case and reading a label,” said Cheever.

The event will be from Friday, June 14, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person, $6 for children ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free and $5 for museum members.

Mark likes to drink with his dog while watching The Office. Mark has 86 Twitter followers. Please @ him. Phone: 347-469-7488 (Signal & WhatsApp) Email: mwasson.universitychronicle@gmail.com Secure email: markwasson@protonmail.com

