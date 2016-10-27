St. Cloud Times sees large staff cuts

It was a somber and heartbreaking day in the St. Cloud Times newsroom as 12 members of staff including 7 journalists, 4 advertising employees and the Times Media President and Publisher, Melinda Vonderahe, were cut due to merging and buyouts by Gannett.

“I had never seen so many people cry in the newsroom,” said Dave DeLand — A St. Cloud Times columnist who had been laid off after 33 years of employment.

Cuts were made primarily from veteran workers whose salaries were higher than most staff as means for the company to save money. DeLand said one of his colleagues at the Times who had been laid off worked there for 40 years.

That colleague was Mike Knaak, second-in-command in the newsroom.

Others journalists at the St. Cloud Times who were directly affected by the layoffs include: long time and award-winning photographer, Kimm Anderson; outdoors and breaking news reporter, Ann Wessel; producer and copy editor, Emily Peterson; and sports reporters Sean Davich and Mitch Hansen.

As far as future employment goes, Deland says he’s actively looking for a new job, but is still heartbroken from losing a job that he loved.

Gannett announced earlier this week that it was making a two percent staff cut over their 100+ news properties they own, which included 350 of its employees across the United States.