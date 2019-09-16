St. Cloud State Volleyball dominates a start to the 2019 season with an 8-0 record

After posting four consecutive wins at the BW Kelly Inn Huskies Volleyball Classic in St. Cloud last weekend, St. Cloud State volleyball sits at a record of 8-0. Early season dominance for SCSU is the best start since the 1985 season.

The season began with a trip to St. George, Utah competing in the Dixie State Tournament. SCSU opened with dominance after a 3-0 win over Dixie State and never looked back in the tournament.

St. Cloud State followed up the opening win over the hosts Dixie State with three straight wins in the tournament. Sweeps over Northwest Nazarene University and Colorado Christian set up the Huskies with momentum for a final match against Simon Fraser. The Huskies only dropped one set to Simon Fraser, but walked away with a 3-1 victory finishing a perfect weekend in St. George, Utah.

Senior libero Clara Krenz earned NSIC Defensive Player of the Week for her performance at the Dixie State Invite. Krenz totaled 7.3 digs per set in the tournament. Junior setter Maddy Torve came away from the tournament win assists/set average at 13.46 as well.

After making a statement in Utah the first weekend, St. Cloud State looked to continue its dominance on their home court at the BW Kelly Inn Classic in St. Cloud Minnesota.

NSIC opponent Bemidji State and Lake Superior State University were no match for the Huskies. SCSU collected 3-0 sweeps over both teams headed into Friday night.

For only the second time this season, Friday night saw SCSU drop a set to #21 Michigan Tech University. The setback was not before SCSU already had a 2-0 lead in the match. The fourth set prevailed to be the winner for the Huskies for their seventh straight win.

The Huskies wrapped up the St. Cloud State invite with a tilt against #14 Wheeling University Saturday night. The Huskies saw Wheeling tighten things in the third set, but SCSU made history after beating their opponents Saturday night for their eighth straight win. Senior Clara Krenz, junior Maddy Torve and first year Phebie Rossi all were named to the BW Kelly Inn Classic All-Tournament Team.

The always tough NSIC conference season begins for SCSU Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. hosting Winona State, then Upper Iowa on Sept. 21 at Halenbeck Hall.

