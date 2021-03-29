St. Cloud State is Frozen Four bound

The Huskies are heading to their first Frozen Four since 2013 after a 4-1 defeat of Boston College Sunday in the Northeast Regional Final. Photo courtesy of Robert Simmons

The St. Cloud State University Huskies men’s hockey team defeated the Boston College Eagles 4-1 in the Northeast Regional Final at Time Union Center in Albany, New York to advance to the Frozen Four.

The Huskies were led by two timely goals in the face of tremendous adversity. Defenseman Luke Jaycox scored his first goal of the season and Will Hammer scored his second of the season, which proved to be the game-winning goal.

The game, however, began with a goal from Boston College forward and Minnesota Wild draft pick Matt Boldy to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The second period began with a worst-case scenario for the Huskies as leading-goal scorer, and senior forward Easton Brodzinski was injured on a brutal looking play. Brodzinski would not return to the game.

After the injury to Brodzinski, a fire was lit in the Huskies and the remainder of the game was controlled by St. Cloud.

As mentioned, senior defenseman Luke Jaycox scored his first goal of the season to tie the game at 1. The goal was assisted by Zach Okabe and Jami Krannila. Senior forward and St. Cloud native Will Hammer scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 15:15 of the second period to give the Huskies the lead 2-1. Hammer’s goal was assisted by Nick Perbix and Jared Cockrell.

The Huskies were not done scoring on Hobey Baker finalist Spencer Knight as Nolan Walker scored a tremendous goal while driving to the net to give St. Cloud a 3-1 lead heading into the third. Walker’s goal was his ninth and was assisted by Nick Perbix, his second of the game.

The entirety of the third period was controlled and dominated by St. Cloud and at no time was there any doubt about who the better team was.

The Huskies would add an empty net goal from Micah Miller to extend the lead to 4-1 and punch the Huskies ticket to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh, Penn.. Miller’s goal was his third of the season and second in as many games after scoring one in the previous twenty–seven.

David Hrenak continued his great play this tournament as he made 26 saves en route to win number 16 on the season. In addition, SCSU outshot BC 36-27.

The Huskies are off to their second Frozen Four in school history and will face the Minnesota State Mavericks on April 8.

The Mavericks defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats 4-3 in overtime in their first-round game and then defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 4-0 in the West Regional final in Loveland, Colorado to advance to their first Frozen Four in school history.

The Huskies and Mavericks are two of three Minnesota teams in this years’ Frozen Four. Duluth is the other.

The Huskies and Mavericks will each be looking to advance to their first national championship game in school history, and with all the prior history of the days when both teams were in the WCHA, this game should be one to remember.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...