St. Cloud State Baseball pays a visit to The Miracle League of Central Minnesota

On Tuesday, Sept. 17th the St. Cloud State Baseball team continued their tradition of joining the Miracle League of Central Minnesota at Whitney Park for a fun game of Baseball.

The Miracle League of Central Minnesota was created eight years ago after the creation of a rubber field in Whitney Park on the north side of St. Cloud. The Miracle League is open to children with physical and mental disabilities and allows everybody the chance to play baseball.

Members of the league play on Tuesday and Sunday nights and its all thanks to a special field that removes the barriers of a traditional ballpark. A Miracle Field, like mentioned before, is made entirely of rubber that cushions fall and prevents injuries. It also eliminates all barriers so participants with walkers or wheelchairs all have an equal playing field.

For over five years, members of the St. Cloud State Baseball team have gone to Whitney Field and experienced the fun for themselves.

Senior Zach Walz spoke about his experience with The Miracle League over the past couple of years.

“It’s the same three-four kids here every time and you know their name and they are excited and you are excited to see them, and it is something that really brightens your day.”, said Walz.

The Huskies spend the day interacting and helping the members of The Miracle League teams enjoy the sport played on the diamond.

Longtime volunteer of the league Ron Mumm told us about the importance of having the Huskies apart of the league.

“They bring a whole new level of energy to everyone out here and that brings a lot of smiles to the players on the field.”, said Mumm.

Even though this a great way for the Huskies to give back to the community, it also allows the student-athletes to step away from the daily grind and bond with one another.

Senior Shannon Ahern gives his input on attending the game.

“This year we have a lot of new guys, so it’s a fun time to get away from the field and gel with the new guys and the guys from the past.”, said Ahern.

At the end of the day, it’s not about the final score or the performance of the players, but about the fun had on the diamond.

The Huskies look to have another impressive season coming up after posting 41 wins last year. There time spent with The Miracle League of Central Minnesota is a step in the right direction. The cardinal and black will also be holding their alumni game on Sept. 28th.

If you are interested in joining or volunteering for The Miracle League of Central Minnesota, go to their website at www.miracleleaguecentralmn.com.

