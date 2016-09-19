St. Cloud Pride in the Park

St. Cloud Pride Weekend has grown in the St. Cloud area, expanding the different events and activities.

Friday night, the festivities began with a theater performance at Pioneer Place. St. Cloud State University hosted Club Pride in the Underground in the Atwood Memorial Center.

Attendees had the chance to bowl, dance and enjoy snacks and refreshments until midnight.

To top off Friday’s events, Pioneer Place also hosted the ‘Carnivale Revolver Burlesque Show.’

Saturday was ‘Pride in the Park.’ Grizzly’s Wood-Fire catering, Happy Kooker’s Kettle Corn Company, among many other food vendors and organizations flooded Lake George Municipal Complex.

Pride-goers spent the majority of the day visiting many different vendors and experiencing live music.

Saturday night at the River’s Edge Convention Center, the annual St. Cloud Pride Drag Show featured many different performers. The event was hosted by Bonnie the Barfly.

Sunday morning, DB’s Searls hosted St. Cloud Pride Brunch.