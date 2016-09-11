St. Cloud community remembers September 11th attacks

ST. CLOUD, M.N. (University Chronicle) – On Friday morning, students, staff, veterans and community members all gathered outside the St. Cloud State University administration building to pay respect to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of September 11th. President of the Student Veterans Association, Brandon Askin lead the observance by speaking on behalf of locals who were personally affected by the attacks and the impact it’s had on the United States. In his speech, Askin said that since the attacks, approximately seven thousand soldiers have lost their lives fighting for the United States Army and to this day, veterans are still coming home wounded both physically and mentally.

