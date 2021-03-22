St. Cloud airport included in Allegiant expansion

St. Cloud Regional Airport Announced last month that they are a part of Allegiant Airline expansion. Photo credit: Sarah Bunich

After a year of the limited amount of travel happening because of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Cloud Regional Airport announced last month that they were a part of Allegiant Airlines’ expansion. St. Cloud, the airport, has been partners with Allegiant for a decade, so they are grateful for the opportunity to receive more flights from the airline.

The news of the expansion could not have come at a better time for St. Cloud; it is getting close to the start of their busy season. Bill Towle, Director of St. Cloud Regional Airport, stated that since they are more of a leisure travel airport and with leisure travel beginning to increase again that their flights will be just as booked as before. The added flights from Allegiant will be helpful for those traveling and the airport itself.

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to roughly 10% of the U.S. population, more places that have a lot of tourism are reopening or increasing capacity. With this occurring travel has been increasing. As an effect airports and airlines have a lot to look forward to, like Allegiant’s expansion. Especially after having a year where they lost $35 billion in revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue is what a lot of businesses, not just airlines, were losing during the pandemic. People are hoping that with the increasing number of flights coming in and out of the airport and more people traveling of that there will be an increase in St. Cloud’s economy or a sign that the economy is generating more revenue.

“St. Cloud airport is more of an airport that people use to leave the city and not to visit,” Dr. Randal Baker, Hospitality and Tourism Professor, said “But since people are traveling means that our economy here in St. Cloud is recovering.”

If people still are not feeling comfortable with traveling to the more touristy areas like Florida and Arizona, Baker has suggested people look at traveling to state or national parks. Since they are a lot more open, and you can still get out and have the fun experience of traveling

