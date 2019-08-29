Speakers for Eastman Hall ribbon cutting ceremony included controversial former state legislator

Former Minnesota State Rep. Jim Knoblach, who withdrew from campaigning last year after allegations from his daughter that he inappropriately touched her throughout her childhood, spoke during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovation of Eastman Hall on the St. Cloud State University campus on Aug. 19.

An attorney for Knoblach, whose former district encompassed SCSU, told MPR last year that her client denied the allegations and suggested that they were politically motivated because his daughter disagreed with his politics.

According to SCSU Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Adam Hammer, an invitation was sent to those involved in Eastman’s renovation and were given an opportunity to speak at the ceremony.

Hammer said Knoblach was the lead author of the bill in the Minnesota State House that ultimately helped provide 18.6 million in funding to the university for the building’s renovation.

“Without his work in the legislature, this renovation never would have happened,” said Hammer.

Eastman Hall houses all health-related programs on campus including Student Health Services and Counseling and Psychological Services.

