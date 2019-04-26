Softball team looking to keep success going into postseason

The last time the Husky softball team had a losing season was in 2016, when they finished with an overall record of 26-29.

Since then, the team has had a lot of success in the regular season with more than 30 wins in each season, including this season, where they currently boast a 34-14 record with still a couple weeks to go.

Head coach Paula U’Ren has been there through it all and then some. This season marks her 22nd year as a head coach for the St. Cloud State University (SCSU) softball team. Despite all the success and talent she has seen in her years with SCSU, there’s still something new to be excited about every year; this year is no different.

“I think it starts with how they are off the field,” said U’Ren. “They genuinely care about each other…and then you get them on the field and they’re just hard-nosed ball players.”

The team has been clicking since the start of the season, with U’Ren seeing aspects of her team’s game she’s liked from the get-go.

“I think we had a great start to the season in February. I thought we battled well against Missouri Western, who’s top six in the region right now,” said U’Ren. “We came out a run short but I said ‘hey if we play like this good things are going to happen.”

And good things have happened, and it’s been the kind of environment that players enjoy being a part of. The confidence the team has is nearly palpable.

“When we have runs on the board it’s easier to do my job as a pitcher,” said senior Kate Kopeck. “And then with that our defense has been doing an amazing job this year. So it’s nice you know, when they put the ball in play I have a lot of confidence in the people behind me.”

Sophomore Megan Conrads echoed Kopeck’s sentiment, touching on the team’s ability to work well together.

“I think we’re just working great as a team. We get on that field and we just have really good energy. We just play as one and it’s just so nice…having everyone back you up always” said Conrads.

Keeping their opponents off the board has been something the Huskies have succeeded in doing quite often this year. In all 48 games played up to this point, there have been only eight instances in which SCSU has allowed their opponent to score more than five runs, while also posting shutouts in nine games. Stellar performances by the pitching staff have played a large role in that success.

Kopeck leads the way in the pitching department with a 14-6 record and 2.33 ERA. Five other pitchers have seen the mound this season for the Huskies, including Sydney Lapoint with a 9-5 record and 3.07 ERA, and Lauren Kirchberg with a perfect 4-0 record and 1.15 ERA.

U’Ren said she’s been impressed with the pitching this season and that it’s an important part of having a strong finish to the season.

“It starts in the circle…we’ve lowered our ERA a whole point, we’re limiting our walks. We’re the top team in the conference with limited number of walks. Our strikeouts are high.”

A large portion of the team’s leadership is found in the circle as well, as two of the three seniors – Brady Yost and Kate Kopeck – are part of the pitching staff. Their leadership has helped bring confidence to some of the younger players on the team, like Conrads.

“They [the seniors] have been great role models. We all definitely look up to them. They have left such a big impact on us and just showed us what good leadership is all about and just showed us what a good teammate is,” said Conrads.

With six regular season games remaining, the Husky softball team is focused on finishing strong heading into the postseason.

“We just need to continue to hit one through nine,” said U’Ren. “The top of the lineup’s doing their thing. The middle of the lineup’s coming through with some big hits and the bottom of the lineup has actually won probably the last four out of six games for us.”

As far as pitching goes, their game plan is to collectively have as complete a game as possible.

“As a staff we kind of just all want to come together and be able to you know throw a complete game and if you can’t throw a complete game, have whoever’s next come in and be able to fill that role,” said Kopeck.

The Huskies will be in South Dakota on Wednesday for a double-header against Northern State in their last road games of the season before coming home for series against University of Sioux Falls (April 27) and Southwest Minnesota State University (April 28) to close out the regular season at home.

The NSIC tournament will kick off on Thursday, May 2 in Rochester, Minnesota.

