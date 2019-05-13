Shazam! shows a light, colorful, and necessary tone for DC

Shazam! put the exclamation point on the DC Extended Universe’s take on a lighthearted superhero movie.

Released to theaters in early April, Shazam! centers around Billy Batson, an orphan constantly on the run from foster homes, tasked with becoming the champion of the last of a council of wizards.

It would have been simple for DC to try and examine the darker, realistic side of Batson’s emergence as Shazam (formerly known as Captain Marvel). Ever since Christopher Nolan released the Dark Knight trilogy, which changed the landscape of movies based on comic books, DC has found itself plagued by a reputation of being diminutive to the success of Marvel, who have pumped out hit after hit for over a decade.

It’s easy to see why Marvel has been so successful. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has examined the backstories and characters of all the players involved, not just the name-brand heroes such as Cap, the Hulk and Spider-Man. Every movie to a formulaic extent uses colorful humor and a light tone to be able to connect to a wide audience, while casting the perfect actors to deliver performances that keep faithful fans satisfied.

David F. Sandberg’s flick embraces the main crime-fighter’s lack of recognition; while there are a few allusions to Superman, the movie focuses on the origin story of the largely unrecognizable hero that stands its own ground and has left fans and critics alike wanting more.

Bradley Chisholm is a film history professor at St. Cloud State University, and teaches a class on comic book cinema. He contrasts the fame of Shazam with the likes of its DC counterpart Batman.

“I’m sure, most moviegoers [have] never heard of Shazam!,” said Chisholm. “There’s really no Shazam! fanbase to build on like a Batman fanbase.”

However, the surge of comic book movies in the last decade have ensured that viewers won’t necessarily attribute recognition to what brings them to the big screen.

“Now audiences trust comic book movies,” said Chisholm. “There have been a long series of them in the last eleven years that have done really well. So, ‘Shazam! looks fun, let’s go,’ I guess is the public’s attitude.”

Shazam! isn’t DC’s first success since Nolan; Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman destroyed box offices and received praise for its acting, story, visuals, and fight scenes. It became the highest-grossing film by a female director and proved that DC could make a movie without Batman or Superman that could entertain moviegoers on a global scale. Besides addressing harsh themes of war, loss, and death, Wonder Woman, Steve Trevor, and the supporting characters could be charming and likable, without having to always see things in Gotham black.

Shazam!, however, exceeds charming. It expunges fun and joy at rates not seen by many superhero movies.

There’s another wizard besides Shazam; headliner Zachary Levi delivers as the kid-in-a-man’s body role that might outdo Tom Hanks in 1988’s Big. Levi doesn’t skip a beat, relaying the excitement of Batson to gain Superman-like powers. Levi takes the challenge of trying to be two people at once and truly embodies the colorful comic-book protagonist designed for children to want to emulate.

Chisholm believes that the acting selection for the superhero is a critical part of adapting comic book stories into movies.

“The casting choice is really critical,” said Chisholm. “The audience has to like the character more than just the concept.”

Levi fits the appearance, personality, and comic-gimmicky cheerfulness of a DC-fronted movie that’s desperately needed and with a sequel already announced and in development, it could be at the forefront of a transition for the company originally known as Detective Comics.

The glimmered yet unprepared hero in Levi’s Shazam! persona is not the only performance that shines. Jack Dylan Grazer exceeds as Batson’s foster brother, Freddy Freeman, a superhero fanatic with physical disabilities who is entrusted with Batson’s super-sized secret. Grazer’s comedic yet lovable delivery allows child viewers to gravitate to a down-to-earth character that enjoys the same things as them: superheroes, snacks, and imagination. Child viewers, especially in comic book adaptations, have to be the central focus; without a successful demographic of children to enjoy it, the message of the comic book gets lost in translation.

Grazer’s performance isn’t an outlier among the child actors in this movie; a majority of the cast are children, with the central familiar setting being the foster home of Victor and Rosa Vasquez. Child acting has had an inconsistent reputation in the public eye; some are never taken seriously while some managed to come off as more professional and believable as method actors than many adults. It’s clear which side of the spectrum the child actors in Shazam! lie – their characters, for lack of a better term, rock.

There seems to be a growing wave of child actors. With Stranger Things winning Emmy’s, It: Chapter 1 (also featuring Grazer) reverberating Stand by Me vibes, and Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade being acclaimed as one of the top ten films of 2018 by the American Film Institute, child acting appears to be gaining more favor at the grown-ups’ table.

This is a huge factor because comic book movies need children to go out to the movie theater and place themselves in the grand heroic role. Chisholm acknowledged this, citing the grand importance of heroes being relatable in superhero cinema.

“The original reason all those kids [Robin the Boy Wonder, Batson, and the original Bucky Barnes] were created for those comics, is because the creators realized that their average reader was 10, 11, 12 years old,” said Chisholm. “…They wanted relatable characters.”

Shazam! hits that mark and succeeds on that front. Asher Angel’s Batson character is grounded, with serious emotional problems stemming from abandonment and not having a home. The feeling of a child growing up faster than they would have wanted and not having a true home is something many audience members could certainly relate to. However, Angel is also sarcastic, funny, and most importantly, believable as a kid.

Combine all these elements with clever writing, a compelling and gimmicky performance by renowned King of Villain Portrayals, Mark Strong, and several beautiful filming locations, Shazam! leaves an unforgettable mark that begins a shift for DC Comics that they’ll need. The Dark Knight was the last time they held the figurative magician’s staff, and Billy Batson might make sure they don’t let go.

