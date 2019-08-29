Sexual assault on campus – no immediate threat to SCSU according to Public Safety

A female student survived a sexual assault on campus Aug. 27 after meeting an unknown male on a social dating site according to an email sent by St. Cloud State University Public Safety and Public Safety Director Kevin Whitlock.

“There is no immediate threat to campus and the incident is still under investigation,” read the email.

The University Chronicle has requested the incident report from SCSU Public Safety to learn more information regarding the incident.

The email also states that this behavior is criminal and in violation of the University’s Code of Conduct.

There are multiple services that can provide confidential assistance to students on campus like the Counseling and Psychological Services which can be reached at 320-308-3171 and is located in Eastman Hall 305 and the Women’s Center which can be reached at 320-308-4958.

Public safety encourages those that witness or are a victim of a crime to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 911, or SCSU Public Safety Department at 320-308-3333.

Please follow and like us:

Mark likes to drink with his dog while watching The Office. Mark has 86 Twitter followers. Please @ him. Phone: 347-469-7488 (Signal & WhatsApp) Email: mwasson.universitychronicle@gmail.com Secure email: markwasson@protonmail.com

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...