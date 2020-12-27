News 

Sen. Jerry Relph passes away

Matthew Auvil 0 Comments , , , ,

Minnesota State Senator Jerry Relph. Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Legislature

The St. Cloud area lost their former Senator on Thursday, Dec. 17 as the news broke that Rep. Jerry Relph passed away. The news broke at 10 p.m. on Friday from his wife, Pegi Broker-Relph, who released a statement confirming the passing.

“I’m heartbroken to share that my husband, Jerry Relph, has passed away and entered his heavenly home. Jerry was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather,” wrote Broker-Relph. “He was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, an attorney, small businessman, and dedicated public servant in the Minnesota Senate.”

Paul Gazelka, the Senate Republican Caucus and Senate Majority Leader, also released a statement that said Relph was true friend and a colleague that was loved by so many and was always thinking of the community.

Dan Wolgamott, the House Representative of District 14 B went to Twitter to express his condolences for the loss of Relph and even acknowledges how they came together from opposite sides to help the city of St. Cloud. 

Aric Putnam, the Democratic running mate against Relph, also went to Twitter  and mourned Relph who said in the Tweet he liked Relph and did not think this would hit him as hard as it would.

 

Jerry Relph’s passing comes just a month after his positive test for COVID-19 on Nov. 13, where he had spent his evaluation in the emergency room and then sent home two times. The cause of Relph’s death was reported to be complications due to the Coronavirus. 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Matthew Auvil

Matt is currently a junior at St. Cloud State University and is majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, he is the current Editor in Chief of the University Chronicle. Matt enjoys movies, music, fashion, and bringing joy to the entire staff.

You May Also Like

Survey shows students intend to vote

Kyle Fahrmann

Hydro-dam gets new gates

Bailey Vertin

St. Cloud Salvation Army Shelter prepares for holidays

Tony Langfellow

Comment

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
Facebook
Twitter
%d bloggers like this:
University Chronicle

FREE
VIEW