Sen. Jerry Relph passes away

Minnesota State Senator Jerry Relph. Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Legislature

The St. Cloud area lost their former Senator on Thursday, Dec. 17 as the news broke that Rep. Jerry Relph passed away. The news broke at 10 p.m. on Friday from his wife, Pegi Broker-Relph, who released a statement confirming the passing.

“I’m heartbroken to share that my husband, Jerry Relph, has passed away and entered his heavenly home. Jerry was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather,” wrote Broker-Relph. “He was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, an attorney, small businessman, and dedicated public servant in the Minnesota Senate.”

Paul Gazelka, the Senate Republican Caucus and Senate Majority Leader, also released a statement that said Relph was true friend and a colleague that was loved by so many and was always thinking of the community.

Dan Wolgamott, the House Representative of District 14 B went to Twitter to express his condolences for the loss of Relph and even acknowledges how they came together from opposite sides to help the city of St. Cloud.



I am deeply saddened by the loss of my colleague Senator Jerry Relph. My heart breaks for his loving family. I am so thankful for Jerry’s willingness to work across the aisle with me, and I will always be proud of all we accomplished together for the people of St. Cloud. pic.twitter.com/PQEzlPaHb3 — Rep. Dan Wolgamott (@RepWolgamott) December 19, 2020

Aric Putnam, the Democratic running mate against Relph, also went to Twitter and mourned Relph who said in the Tweet he liked Relph and did not think this would hit him as hard as it would.

I’m sure by now many are aware that our former opponent Jerry Relph has died from COVID. I’m surprised how hard this hit me, but I liked the guy. This shouldn’t have happened to him, to anyone. I hope all who mourn his loss find peace and gratitude for having known him. — Aric Putnam (@AricForMN) December 20, 2020

Jerry Relph’s passing comes just a month after his positive test for COVID-19 on Nov. 13, where he had spent his evaluation in the emergency room and then sent home two times. The cause of Relph’s death was reported to be complications due to the Coronavirus.



