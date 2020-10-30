SCSU’s weekly COVID-19 numbers; Oct. 30, 2020

SCSU remains at a yellow safety level for the third consecutive week. Photo credit: cdc.gov

St. Cloud State University released their COVID-19 numbers for the previous week.

For the week of Oct. 21 through Oct. 27, SCSU had 20 reported student cases, four reported employee cases, and zero students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

Reported cases are defined on their dashboard as cases with a positive COVID-19 test result, which is reported to the college or university by public health officials or by the individual student or employee.

These numbers are relatively unchanged from the previous week of Oct. 14 through Oct. 20, SCSU had 21 reported student cases, one reported employee cases, and zero students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

There were 170 student cases and 29 employee cases reported to MINNSTATE on Oct. 28, 2020 for this reporting cycle.

MINNSTATE has reported 1,830 student cases and 170 employee cases system-wide and SCSU has reported 146 student cases and 14 employee cases since the start of the fall semester.

SCSU remains at a yellow safety level with updates made on Fridays with data from the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

