SCSU’s weekly COVID-19 numbers; Oct. 23, 2020

SCSU remains at a yellow safety level for the second consecutive week. Photo credit: cdc.gov

St. Cloud State University released their COVID-19 numbers this week after they started reporting on Sept. 11, 2020.

For the week of Oct. 14 through Oct. 20, SCSU had 21 reported student cases, one reported employee cases, and zero students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

Reported cases are defined on their dashboard as cases with a positive COVID-19 test result, which is reported to the college or university by public health officials or by the individual student or employee.

These numbers are relatively unchanged from the previous week of Oct. 7 through Oct. 13, SCSU had 20 reported student cases, three reported employee cases, and zero students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

There were 158 student cases and 32 employee cases reported to MINNSTATE on Oct. 21, 2020 for this reporting cycle.

MINNSTATE has reported 1,660 student cases and 141 employee cases system-wide and SCSU has reported 126 student cases and 10 employee cases since the start of the fall semester.

SCSU remains at a yellow safety level with updates made on Fridays with data from the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

*This article was updated on Oct. 23 at 12:56 with the MINNSTATE system numbers.



Please follow and like us:

Tim is a junior at St. Cloud State and is a marketing major. He enjoys ice fishing, hanging out with his wife and dogs, and spending all day barbecuing. “In life, you should strive to be useful rather than being important. Anyone can be important.”

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...