SCSU’s weekly COVID-19 numbers; Nov. 6, 2020

SCSU remains at a yellow safety level for the third consecutive week. Photo credit: cdc.gov

St. Cloud State University released their COVID-19 numbers for the previous week.

For the week of Oct. 28 through Nov. 3, SCSU had 25 reported student cases, 11 reported employee cases, and zero students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

Reported cases are defined on their dashboard as cases with a positive COVID-19 test result, which is reported to the college or university by public health officials or by the individual student or employee.

These numbers are slightly larger from the previous week of Oct. 21 through Oct. 27, SCSU had 20 reported student cases, four reported employee cases, and zero students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

There were 238 student cases and 64 employee cases reported to MINNSTATE on Nov. 6, 2020 for this reporting cycle.

MINNSTATE has reported 2,061 student cases and 234 employee cases system-wide and SCSU has reported 171 student cases and 25 employee cases since the start of the fall semester.

SCSU remains at a yellow safety level with updates made on Fridays with data from the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...