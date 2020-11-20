Updated: Red safety level-Scenario 4; SCSU’s weekly COVID-19 numbers; Nov. 20, 2020

SCSU is at an red safety level-Scenario 4. Photo credit: cdc.gov

St. Cloud State University released their COVID-19 numbers for the previous week.

For the week of Nov. 11 through Nov. 17, SCSU had 47 reported student cases, 14 reported employee cases, and nine students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

Reported cases are defined on their dashboard as cases with a positive COVID-19 test result, which is reported to the college or university by public health officials or by the individual student or employee self-reporting a positive test result.

These numbers are up from the previous week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 10, SCSU had 31 reported student cases, six reported employee cases, and one student in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

There were 417 student cases and 76 employee cases reported to MINNSTATE on Nov. 18, 2020 for this reporting cycle.

MINNSTATE has reported 2,846 student cases and 372 employee cases system-wide and SCSU has reported 255 student cases and 45 employee cases since the start of the fall semester.

SCSU is at an red safety level-Scenario 4. The change to the safety level was made on Nov. 20. Updates are made on Fridays with data from the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

Editor’s note: This post was updated at 5:20 p.m.on Nov. 20 to reflect the change to red safety level-Scenario 4.



