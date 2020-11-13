SCSU’s weekly COVID-19 numbers; Nov. 13, 2020

SCSU remains at a yellow safety level for the fourth consecutive week. Photo credit: cdc.gov

St. Cloud State University released their COVID-19 numbers for the previous week.

For the week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 10, SCSU had 31 reported student cases, six reported employee cases, and one student in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

Reported cases are defined on their dashboard as cases with a positive COVID-19 test result, which is reported to the college or university by public health officials or by the individual student or employee.

These numbers are up from the previous week of Oct. 28 through Nov. 3, where SCSU had 25 reported student cases, 11 reported employee cases, and zero students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

There were 363 student cases and 62 employee cases reported to MINNSTATE on Nov. 11, 2020 for this reporting cycle.

MINNSTATE has reported 2,424 student cases and 296 employee cases system-wide and SCSU has reported 208 student cases and 31 employee cases since the start of the fall semester.

SCSU remains at a yellow safety level with updates made on Fridays with data from the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

