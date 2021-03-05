Coronavirus News SCSU News 

SCSU’s weekly COVID-19 numbers; March 5, 2021

SCSU is at a yellow safety level-Scenario 2. Photo credit: cdc.gov

St. Cloud State University released their COVID-19 numbers for the previous week.

For the week of Feb. 24 through March 2, SCSU had three reported student cases, one reported employee case, and zero students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

Reported cases are defined on their dashboard as cases with a positive COVID-19 test result, which is reported to the college or university by public health officials or by the individual student or employee self-reporting a positive test result.

These numbers are down from the previous week of Feb. 17 through Feb. 23; SCSU had five reported student cases, one reported employee case, and no students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

There were 65 student cases and seven employee cases reported to MINNSTATE on March 3, 2021 for this reporting cycle.

MINNSTATE has reported 4,966 student cases and 737 employee cases system wide and SCSU has reported 477 student cases and 96 employee cases since the start of the fall semester.

SCSU is at a yellow safety level-Scenario 2. Updates are made on Fridays with data from the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

Comment

