SCSU’s weekly COVID-19 numbers; March 12, 2021

SCSU is at a yellow safety level-Scenario 2.

St. Cloud State University released their COVID-19 numbers for the previous week.

For the week of March 3 through March 9, SCSU had five reported student cases, two reported employee cases, and zero students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

Reported cases are defined on their dashboard as cases with a positive COVID-19 test result, which is reported to the college or university by public health officials or by the individual student or employee self-reporting a positive test result.

These numbers are up from the previous week of Feb. 24 through March 2; SCSU had three reported student cases, one reported employee case, and no students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

There were 56 student cases and five employee cases reported to MINNSTATE on March 10, 2021 for this reporting cycle.

MINNSTATE has reported 5,022 student cases and 744 employee cases system wide and SCSU has reported 482 student cases and 98 employee cases since the start of the fall semester.

SCSU is at a yellow safety level-Scenario 2. Updates are made on Fridays with data from the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

