SCSU’s weekly COVID-19 numbers; Feb. 26, 2021

SCSU moves to a yellow safety level-Scenario 2. Photo credit: cdc.gov

St. Cloud State University released their COVID-19 numbers for the previous week.

For the week of Feb. 17 through Feb. 23, SCSU had five reported student cases, one reported employee case, and zero students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

Reported cases are defined on their dashboard as cases with a positive COVID-19 test result, which is reported to the college or university by public health officials or by the individual student or employee self-reporting a positive test result.

These numbers are up from the previous week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 16; SCSU had four reported student cases, one reported employee case, and no students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

There were 63 student cases and 12 employee cases reported to MINNSTATE on Feb. 24, 2021 for this reporting cycle.

MINNSTATE has reported 4,900 student cases and 730 employee cases system wide and SCSU has reported 474 student cases and 95 employee cases since the start of the fall semester.

SCSU is at a yellow safety level-Scenario 2. Updates are made on Fridays with data from the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

The University sent out an email on Friday, Feb. 26 at 12:55 p.m. alerting the campus community of the change in the safety level.

‘Our shift in the campus safety scenario is an encouraging milestone,” read the email. “To continue with this positive momentum, we ask that all of our Huskies continue to follow our Protect the Pack safety protocols.”

