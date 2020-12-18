SCSU’s weekly COVID-19 numbers; Dec. 18, 2020

SCSU is at a red safety level-Scenario 4. Photo credit: cdc.gov

St. Cloud State University released their COVID-19 numbers for the previous week.

For the week of Dec. 9 through Dec. 15, SCSU had 16 reported student cases, five reported employee cases, and one student in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

Reported cases are defined on their dashboard as cases with a positive COVID-19 test result, which is reported to the college or university by public health officials or by the individual student or employee self-reporting a positive test result.

These numbers are down from the previous week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 8, SCSU had 25 reported student cases, 11 reported employee cases, and two students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

There were 207 student cases and 31 employee cases reported to MINNSTATE on Dec. 16, 2020 for this reporting cycle.

MINNSTATE has reported 4,077 student cases and 608 employee cases system-wide and SCSU has reported 387 student cases and 84 employee cases since the start of the fall semester.

SCSU is at a red safety level-Scenario 4. Updates are made on Fridays with data from the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

