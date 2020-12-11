SCSU’s weekly COVID-19 numbers; Dec. 11, 2020

SCSU is at an red safety level-Scenario 4. Photo credit: cdc.gov

St. Cloud State University released their COVID-19 numbers for the previous week.

For the week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 8, SCSU had 25 reported student cases, 11 reported employee cases, and two students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

Reported cases are defined on their dashboard as cases with a positive COVID-19 test result, which is reported to the college or university by public health officials or by the individual student or employee self-reporting a positive test result.

These numbers are about the same from the previous week of Nov. 25 through Dec. 1; SCSU had 33 reported student cases, six reported employee cases, and two students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

There were 274 student cases and 50 employee cases reported to MINNSTATE on Dec. 9, 2020 for this reporting cycle.

MINNSTATE has reported 3,870 student cases and 574 employee cases system-wide and SCSU has reported 371 student cases and 77 employee cases since the start of the fall semester.

SCSU is at a red safety level-Scenario 4. Updates are made on Fridays with data from the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

