SCSU’s weekly COVID-19 numbers; April 9, 2021

SCSU is at a yellow safety level-Scenario 2.

St. Cloud State University released their COVID-19 numbers for the previous week.

For the week of March 31 through April 6, SCSU had eight reported student cases, one reported employee case, and zero students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

Reported cases are defined on their dashboard as cases with a positive COVID-19 test result, which is reported to the college or university by public health officials or by the individual student or employee self-reporting a positive test result.

These numbers are up from the previous week of March 24 through March 30; SCSU had six reported student cases, three reported employee cases, and no students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

There were 124 student cases and 35 employee cases reported to MINNSTATE on April 7, 2021 for this reporting cycle.

MINNSTATE has reported 5,418 student cases and 836 employee cases system wide and SCSU has reported 507 student cases and 104 employee cases since the start of the fall semester.

SCSU is at a yellow safety level-Scenario 2. Updates are made on Fridays with data from the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

