SCSU’s weekly COVID-19 numbers; April 30, 2021

SCSU is at a yellow safety level-Scenario 2. Photo credit: cdc.gov

St. Cloud State University released their COVID-19 numbers for the previous week.

For the week of April 21 through April 27, SCSU had 14 reported student cases, zero reported employee cases, and two students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

Reported cases are defined on their dashboard as cases with a positive COVID-19 test result, which is reported to the college or university by public health officials or by the individual student or employee self-reporting a positive test result.

These numbers are down from the previous week of April 14 through April 20; SCSU had 19 reported student cases, one reported employee case, and one student in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

There were 89 student cases and 6 employee cases reported to MINNSTATE on April 28, 2021 for this reporting cycle.

MINNSTATE has reported 5,800 student cases and 886 employee cases system wide and SCSU has reported 557 student cases and 109 employee cases since the start of the fall semester.

SCSU is at a yellow safety level-Scenario 2. Updates are made on Fridays with data from the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...